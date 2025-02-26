Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

