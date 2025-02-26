Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 34,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 137,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Goodness Growth Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.