Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAZE. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.
