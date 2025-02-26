Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,070.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 182,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 159,966 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 152,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 137,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10,695.9% in the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,322,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,250 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

