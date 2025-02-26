Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $67,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

