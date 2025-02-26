Head-To-Head Analysis: Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) vs. Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Alico -91.09% -3.01% -1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.36 $36.27 million $0.27 24.95 Alico $46.64 million 4.86 $6.97 million ($5.92) -5.01

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Alico”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Alico. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Green Thumb Industries and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Alico 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Alico on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

