HealthStream’s (HSTM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.75 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. HealthStream has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 59,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in HealthStream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

