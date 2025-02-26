Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hess by 15.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hess by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Hess Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HES opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

