Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HI shares. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

