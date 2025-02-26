HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $720.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $739.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.48. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,004.41, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,135,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.