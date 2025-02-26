Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 182,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 159,966 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 152,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 137,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10,695.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,322,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

