Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 3.6% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,997,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Stock Down 10.4 %

HUT stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Corp. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

