Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 7,501 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

