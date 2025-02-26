Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of NETGEAR worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth $3,510,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 124.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 80,746 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other news, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,526,806.32. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,726.70. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

