Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

