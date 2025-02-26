Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,369 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,095,000 after purchasing an additional 531,330 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 70.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,930 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 19.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after buying an additional 172,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 504.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 167,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 139,549 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

