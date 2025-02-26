Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 216.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,891 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 89,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 488.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 321.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,409,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,255 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 540,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PK opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

