Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after buying an additional 94,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 163,777 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

