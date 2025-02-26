Ieq Capital LLC Has $824,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,311,000 after buying an additional 213,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.