Ieq Capital LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 298.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in UGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in UGI by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
UGI Trading Up 0.3 %
UGI opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.