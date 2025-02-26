Ieq Capital LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 298.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in UGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in UGI by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Trading Up 0.3 %

UGI opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.