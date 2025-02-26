Ieq Capital LLC Has $966,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,735,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 384.1% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 921,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 731,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,264.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 672,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 160,104 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

