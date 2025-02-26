Ieq Capital LLC Invests $896,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in OneMain by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 0.9 %

OneMain stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.