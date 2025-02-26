Ieq Capital LLC Invests $920,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 64.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

