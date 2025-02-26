Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 68.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,050. This represents a 17.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $1,220,666.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,099.68. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,185 shares of company stock worth $3,105,359. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AGX opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

