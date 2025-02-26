Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $365.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

