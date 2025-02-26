Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 494 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

