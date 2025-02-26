Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 45,325 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of CareDx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 393,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.87. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

