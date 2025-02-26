Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth $1,624,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $18,252,022.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. This represents a 29.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $476,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $35,742. This represents a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,643,311 shares of company stock worth $59,736,620 over the last 90 days. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AI stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

