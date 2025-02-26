Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $638.53 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $769.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

