Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

