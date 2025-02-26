Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 40,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

