Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

