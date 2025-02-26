Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 98.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

