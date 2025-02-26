Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.22 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Innoviz Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,972,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,731 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 735,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 791,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 579,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.