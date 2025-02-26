Insmed’s (INSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. Insmed has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,950.36. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $95,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,338.80. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,400,465. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.