Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $170.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

