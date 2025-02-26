iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 675,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 558,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,145,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

