iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

