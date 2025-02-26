iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.72 and last traded at C$16.88. Approximately 3,485,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,814,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.16.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.62.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.