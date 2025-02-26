J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $13.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $257.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

