Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

