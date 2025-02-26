Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Kobe Steel Stock Up 7.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kobe Steel
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.