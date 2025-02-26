Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Kobe Steel Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

