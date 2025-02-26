Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $325,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,077,000 after buying an additional 67,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $257.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

