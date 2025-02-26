Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of KRUS opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $806.01 million, a PE ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

