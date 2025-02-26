L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

LHX stock opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.