Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,259 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.44.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

