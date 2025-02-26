Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 248.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LINC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ LINC opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.92 million, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 61,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $992,268.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,557.36. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

