M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

