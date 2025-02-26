Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) versus Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Head-To-Head Survey

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Mativ -2.46% 3.86% 1.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mativ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnera and Mativ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion 0.55 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.12 Mativ $1.98 billion 0.19 -$309.50 million ($0.90) -7.71

Magnera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and Mativ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mativ 0 1 0 0 2.00

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Mativ has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.47%. Given Mativ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mativ is more favorable than Magnera.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through sales agents and distributors. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment produces packaging and specialty paper products. This segment provides premium packaging products that are used for wine, spirits and beer labels, folding cartons, box wrap, bags, hang tags, and stored value cards servicing retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; and premium papers, which are used in commercial printing services, advertising collateral, stationery, corporate identity packages and brochures, direct mail, business cards, and other uses. It also offers branded paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. This segment distributes its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty business converters, as well as directly to end-users. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

