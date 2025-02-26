Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

